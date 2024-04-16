Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 7

MSgt Corey Kraus, 801st RED HORSE Training Squadron CE Readiness Challenge director, talks about what it's like coordinated an exercise of this scale and what challengers can expect from this year's event on this month's episode of the Lightning Within 5 podcast.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2024 12:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79967
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110242008.mp3
|Length:
|00:41:43
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
