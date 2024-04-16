Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 7

    Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 7

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    MSgt Corey Kraus, 801st RED HORSE Training Squadron CE Readiness Challenge director, talks about what it's like coordinated an exercise of this scale and what challengers can expect from this year's event on this month's episode of the Lightning Within 5 podcast.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 12:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79967
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110242008.mp3
    Length: 00:41:43
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 7, by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    AFCEC
    TeamTyndall
    CE Readiness Challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT