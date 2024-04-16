Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 7

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/79967" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

MSgt Corey Kraus, 801st RED HORSE Training Squadron CE Readiness Challenge director, talks about what it's like coordinated an exercise of this scale and what challengers can expect from this year's event on this month's episode of the Lightning Within 5 podcast.