    The Quill & Sword | NSL Unscripted | Episode 15 – Lt Gen (Ret.) John “Jack” Shanahan discusses artificial intelligence (AI)

    04.17.2024

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode, CPT Brandon Pugh sits down with Lt Gen (Ret.) John “Jack” Shanahan an expert in the artificial intelligence (AI) field to discuss AI. In his final assignment he served as the inaugural Director of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Center (JAIC). During this episode, Lt Gen (Ret.) Shanahan discusses how he became the DoD’s lead on AI, standing up Project Maven as the director, the process of introducing AI into the DoD, and AI ethics in the DoD including DoD Directive 3000.09 Autonomy in Weapon Systems. The episode ends with Lt Gen (Ret.) Shanahan discussing the future of AI and potential legislation that may be proposed.
    NSL Practitioner's interested in reviewing resources and scholarship produced by ADN should check out the Operational Law Handbook and LOAC Documentary Supplement and other significant military legal resources available at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School website under publications.

    Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

