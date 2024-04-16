Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 13: Charting the Course for Continuous Improvement

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 13: Charting the Course for Continuous Improvement

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Audio by Kara McDermott and Ramon Go

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    In this insightful episode, Art and Frankie chat with Jeremy Ireland, director of continuous process improvement (CPI) at NAVWAR, to explore the critical concepts of CPI and the Navy’s Get Real, Get Better initiative. These topics are not just buzzwords; they are essential to growth and efficiency as a systems command. By the end, you will:

    * Understand the methodologies that can streamline our workflows and enhance operational efficiency.

    * Learn about the Navy’s approach to fostering a culture of honest assessment and continuous development.

    * Discover why these initiatives are particularly significant for us at NAVWAR and how they impact mission and objectives.

    This episode is more than just a discussion; it’s a tool for empowerment and excellence.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 10:31
    Length: 00:17:06
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
