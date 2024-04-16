Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 13: Charting the Course for Continuous Improvement

In this insightful episode, Art and Frankie chat with Jeremy Ireland, director of continuous process improvement (CPI) at NAVWAR, to explore the critical concepts of CPI and the Navy’s Get Real, Get Better initiative. These topics are not just buzzwords; they are essential to growth and efficiency as a systems command. By the end, you will:



* Understand the methodologies that can streamline our workflows and enhance operational efficiency.



* Learn about the Navy’s approach to fostering a culture of honest assessment and continuous development.



* Discover why these initiatives are particularly significant for us at NAVWAR and how they impact mission and objectives.



This episode is more than just a discussion; it’s a tool for empowerment and excellence.