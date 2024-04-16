Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Third Air Force Change of Command, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    KMC Update - Third Air Force Change of Command, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.16.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Change of command season kicked off at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, with a ceremony Apr. 3, 2024, seeing command of Third Air Force change from Maj. Gen. Derek France to Maj. Gen. Paul Moga. April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Capt. Sarah Geiser, Ramstein Deputy Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, details the significance of the month and Department of Defense initiative to eliminate sexual assault. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 07:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79952
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110239089.mp3
    Length: 00:02:03
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Third Air Force Change of Command, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sexual Assault
    Ramstein
    SAAPM
    Third Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT