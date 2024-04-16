Change of command season kicked off at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, with a ceremony Apr. 3, 2024, seeing command of Third Air Force change from Maj. Gen. Derek France to Maj. Gen. Paul Moga. April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Capt. Sarah Geiser, Ramstein Deputy Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, details the significance of the month and Department of Defense initiative to eliminate sexual assault. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2024 07:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79952
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110239089.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Third Air Force Change of Command, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

