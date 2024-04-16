KMC Update - Third Air Force Change of Command, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/79952" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Change of command season kicked off at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, with a ceremony Apr. 3, 2024, seeing command of Third Air Force change from Maj. Gen. Derek France to Maj. Gen. Paul Moga. April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Capt. Sarah Geiser, Ramstein Deputy Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, details the significance of the month and Department of Defense initiative to eliminate sexual assault. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)