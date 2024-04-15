AFN Aviano Radio News: Order of the Sword

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on Aviano Air Base playing host to the induction of retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Tod D. Wolters into the esteemed Order of the Sword. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2024 07:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79951
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110238964.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
