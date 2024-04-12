Pacific Pulse: April 12, 2024

On this Pacific Pulse: Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited Canberra and Sydney, Australia, where he met with senior government and military leaders and participated in think tank forums, demonstrating the solidarity of the U.S.- Australia Alliance. In Guam, Three mariners are safe thanks to the coordination of the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy, after being stranded on Pikelot Atoll in the Federated States of Micronesia for more than a week. Airmen recently participated a mass accident response exercise at Kunsan Air Base in the Republic of Korea.