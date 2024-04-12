Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: April 12, 2024

    JAPAN

    04.12.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited Canberra and Sydney, Australia, where he met with senior government and military leaders and participated in think tank forums, demonstrating the solidarity of the U.S.- Australia Alliance. In Guam, Three mariners are safe thanks to the coordination of the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy, after being stranded on Pikelot Atoll in the Federated States of Micronesia for more than a week. Airmen recently participated a mass accident response exercise at Kunsan Air Base in the Republic of Korea.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 20:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: April 12, 2024, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Micronesia
    Pacific Pulse
    INDOPACOM
    ThinkTank

