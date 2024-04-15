On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull, 3rd Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division sits down with 3rd DSB Commander, Col. Jennifer McDonough to reflect on the Ready Brigade's deployment. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts! (U.S. Army Podcast by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 20:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79946
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110238324.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:59
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
