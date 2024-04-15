Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull, 3rd Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division sits down with 3rd DSB Commander, Col. Jennifer McDonough to reflect on the Ready Brigade's deployment. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts! (U.S. Army Podcast by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 20:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:19:59
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    This work, The Marne Report, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

