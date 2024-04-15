The Marne Report

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/79946" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull, 3rd Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division sits down with 3rd DSB Commander, Col. Jennifer McDonough to reflect on the Ready Brigade's deployment. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts! (U.S. Army Podcast by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)