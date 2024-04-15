TAG Talks Ep. 13 -- Understanding Your GI Bill Options

In this episode of TAG Talks, The Adjutant General of the Army, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson (“TAG 63”) sits down to discuss aspects of the GI Bill with Soldier Programs and Services Division Chief Col. Carlos Oquendo and Education Incentives Branch GI Bill Team Lead Mr. Erik Lohof.



In an effort to #TakeCareOfPeople, the GI Bill provides financing options for Soldier higher education. Learn about the three different parts of the GI Bill along with their intricacies including: eligibility, requirements, transferring education benefits, and more.