    TAG Talks Ep. 13 -- Understanding Your GI Bill Options

    TAG Talks Ep. 13 -- Understanding Your GI Bill Options

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Audio by William Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    In this episode of TAG Talks, The Adjutant General of the Army, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson (“TAG 63”) sits down to discuss aspects of the GI Bill with Soldier Programs and Services Division Chief Col. Carlos Oquendo and Education Incentives Branch GI Bill Team Lead Mr. Erik Lohof.

    In an effort to #TakeCareOfPeople, the GI Bill provides financing options for Soldier higher education. Learn about the three different parts of the GI Bill along with their intricacies including: eligibility, requirements, transferring education benefits, and more.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79943
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110236871.mp3
    Length: 00:16:24
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    GI Bill
    TAG
    Soldiers
    HRC
    Education Benefits

