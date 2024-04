Marine Minute: 13-24 (audio Version)

WELCOME I’M CPL ONEG PLISNER WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



U.S MARINES ASSIGNED TO MARINE AVIATION WEAPONS AND TACTICS SQUADRON ONE CONDUCT WEAPONS AND TACTICS INSTRUCTOR COURSE 2-24 IN YUMA, ARIZONA.



OUR PHOTOS OF THE WEEK WERE TAKEN BY CPL. JENNIFER REYES FEATURING U.S. MARINES WITH MARINE AVIATION LOGISTICS SQUADRON 26 LINING THE WALKWAY TO WELCOME STUDENTS INTO DELALIO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AT MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER IN JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, APRIL 2, 2024.



THE EVENT SERVES TO HONOR THE MONTH OF THE MILITARY CHILD, CELEBRATED IN APRIL, WHICH AIMS TO RECOGNIZE AND APPRECIATE ALL THE EXPERIENCES AND CONTRIBUTIONS OF CHILDREN WITHIN MILITARY FAMILIES.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES, VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES. SEMPER FI.