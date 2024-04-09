NCO Journal Podcast Episode 70 - The Drone Patrol

NCO Journal Managing Editor Chago Zapata joins the podcast, as a guest, to discuss his new article, "The Drone Patrol." This is the first submission for the NCO Journal's new "Creative Domain" section, allowing NCOs to express their ideas and stories based on real events, books, video games, tv, and movies.