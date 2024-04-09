Does public speaking cause you to quiver in fear? You're not alone - but it's not a good trait to have when briefing policymakers! On this episode, we’ll get tips on how to speak in public from DIAloguers, a group that helps DIA officers overcome their glossophobia. You’ll also hear how a great speech from a skilled speaker can echo through history. Peter Robinson, President Ronald Reagan’s speechwriter, joins us to discuss the amazing backstory of the "Tear Down This Wall" speech - four words that defined a presidency and changed the world.
*Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the U.S. government of any particular company, product or service.
