    D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Audio by Roy Epstein 

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    Does public speaking cause you to quiver in fear? You're not alone - but it's not a good trait to have when briefing policymakers! On this episode, we’ll get tips on how to speak in public from DIAloguers, a group that helps DIA officers overcome their glossophobia. You’ll also hear how a great speech from a skilled speaker can echo through history. Peter Robinson, President Ronald Reagan’s speechwriter, joins us to discuss the amazing backstory of the "Tear Down This Wall" speech - four words that defined a presidency and changed the world.

    *Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the U.S. government of any particular company, product or service.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Glossophobia, by Roy Epstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

