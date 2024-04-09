NAPLES, Italy (April 8, 2024) Radio news covering Secretary of State on Armenia and USS Carney enters the Mediterranean Sea. Includes audio of Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 06:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79906
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110231901.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
