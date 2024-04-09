NAPLES, Italy (April 12, 2024) Radio news covering the U.S. Japan alliance and the 31st Shipbuilding Quadrilateral Meeting. Includes audio of Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 06:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79904
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110231899.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240212 Radio News, by PO1 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT