American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the American Red Cross Animal Visitation Program and how visits from dogs in the workplace can help build morale and relieve stress. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 06:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79903
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110231884.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Radio News
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Red Cross Animal Visitation Program, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT