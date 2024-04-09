NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 11, 2024) An hour of scoped radio cut highlights a DJ’s skills, show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution of their show. Music and advertisement were edited out to focus solely on the DJ’s performance. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 05:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79901
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110231880.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:47
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Show with DJ Diesal, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT