NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 19, 2024) An hour of scoped radio cut highlights a DJ’s skills, show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution of their show. Music and advertisement were edited out to focus solely on the DJ’s performance. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I. Alvarezi)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 05:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79899
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110231878.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:46
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MIA with DJ Fantail, by PO2 Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT