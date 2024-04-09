A radio spot for the observance of Sexual Assault Awareness month and how we can prevent it this April. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 05:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79895
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110231864.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SA Awareness Month Spot, by SSgt Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
