    Evergreen Brunch Spotlight Radio Commercial

    CAMP WALKER , 27, SOUTH KOREA

    03.01.2023

    Audio by Spc. Vanner Bochik 

    AFN Daegu

    AFN Daegu Spotlight Radio commercial for Camp Walker Evergreen Golf Course Brunch. (U.S. Army Radio Commercial made by Spc. Vanner Bochik)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 21:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79891
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110231452.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Radio SPOT
    Location: CAMP WALKER , 27, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Evergreen Brunch Spotlight Radio Commercial, by SPC Vanner Bochik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Public Affairs

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Commercial

