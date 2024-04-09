Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th ESC retention radio commercial

    19th ESC retention radio commercial

    CAMP WALKER , 27, SOUTH KOREA

    11.15.2023

    Audio by Spc. Vanner Bochik 

    AFN Daegu

    19th ESC retention commercial to help with retention efforts across the peninsula (U.S. Army Radio commercial made by Spc. Vanner Bochik)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 21:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79890
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110231416.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Commercial
    Location: CAMP WALKER , 27, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Recruiting And Retention NCO

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Daegu
    Retention
    Commercial

