Sergeant's Time Podcast - Episode 06 - SMA Kenneth Preston

The NCO Journal staff had a conversation with retired 13th Sergeant Major of the Army Kenneth O. Preston where they talked about his career in the Army and the career he built since retiring, as well as his current goals and hobbies.