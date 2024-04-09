In this episode, we discuss CAAF's decision in United States v. Driskill. This case examines Double Jeopardy and its application to offenses charged under Article 134. Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 08:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79881
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110229493.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:14
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 33: U.S. v. Driskill (C.A.A.F 2024), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
