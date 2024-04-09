Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Beat 11APR24

    BAHRAIN

    04.09.2024

    Audio by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    AFN Bahrain

    Two-minute newscast covering Combined Task Force 150 Seizes Nearly 400 Kilo’s Of Illegal Narcotics and The Department Of Defense Observes Sexual Assualt Awareness And Prevention Month In April. (U.S. Navy audio by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin E. Stumberg)

    AFN BAHRAIN
    NEWSCASTS
    BAHRAIN BEAT

