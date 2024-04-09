Two-minute newscast covering Combined Task Force 150 Seizes Nearly 400 Kilo’s Of Illegal Narcotics and The Department Of Defense Observes Sexual Assualt Awareness And Prevention Month In April. (U.S. Navy audio by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin E. Stumberg)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 06:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79875
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110229390.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 11APR24, by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT