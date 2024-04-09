NAVSTA Rota C.O. Capt. Teague J. Suarez came into AFN to talk about about his plans for the month of April
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 05:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79874
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110229342.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:17
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Rota Radio Show, Morning Joe with the C.O., by PO1 Julio Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
