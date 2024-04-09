Equipping the Corps - S3 E13 STRL Designation with Col Craig Clarkson and Mr. Tim Gramp

As the Marine Corps continues to modernize to meet Force Design goals, innovation is critical. Cue: Science and Technology Reinvention Laboratory, or STRL, designation for the Marine Corps Tactical Support Activity – which is enabling them to operate more like a warfare center.



On this episode, Morgan dives into the STRL designation with two guests: Mr. Tim Gramp, the Marine Corps’ chief engineer and Marine Corps Systems Command’s Deputy to the Commander, Systems Engineering and Acquisition Logistics and Col Craig Clarkson, Commanding Officer for MCTSSA.



The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.