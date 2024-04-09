Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equipping the Corps - S3 E13 STRL Designation with Col Craig Clarkson and Mr. Tim Gramp

    OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Audio by James Van Meer 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    As the Marine Corps continues to modernize to meet Force Design goals, innovation is critical. Cue: Science and Technology Reinvention Laboratory, or STRL, designation for the Marine Corps Tactical Support Activity – which is enabling them to operate more like a warfare center.

    On this episode, Morgan dives into the STRL designation with two guests: Mr. Tim Gramp, the Marine Corps’ chief engineer and Marine Corps Systems Command’s Deputy to the Commander, Systems Engineering and Acquisition Logistics and Col Craig Clarkson, Commanding Officer for MCTSSA.

    The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 07:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79871
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110229146.mp3
    Length: 00:52:16
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: OCEANSIDE, CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S3 E13 STRL Designation with Col Craig Clarkson and Mr. Tim Gramp, by James Van Meer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SYSCOM
    MCTSSA
    STRL
    Science and Technology Reinvention Laboratory
    Equipping the Corps

