Fort Meade Declassified Ep 95 Career Transition Program

On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Command Sergeant Major Andre Welch, U.S. Army Garrison Fort George G. Meade Command Sergeant Major and Tim O'Ferrall, Fort Meade Alliance General Manager, to discuss the Career Transition Program presented by FMA in partnership with Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation and Howard County Workforce Development.



This program will connect you with employers that are the right fit for you and your skillset. You will choose from a pool of more than 20 employers and connect with them during one-on-one scheduled interviews during the Career Transition Showcase on Thursday, Apr. 25. You could walk away with immediate job placement opportunities!



Register for the Career Transition Program by Friday, Apr. 12 at https://www.ftmeadealliance.org/initiatives/career-transition-program/.