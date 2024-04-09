Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 95 Career Transition Program

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Audio by Gloriann Martin 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Command Sergeant Major Andre Welch, U.S. Army Garrison Fort George G. Meade Command Sergeant Major and Tim O'Ferrall, Fort Meade Alliance General Manager, to discuss the Career Transition Program presented by FMA in partnership with Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation and Howard County Workforce Development.

    This program will connect you with employers that are the right fit for you and your skillset. You will choose from a pool of more than 20 employers and connect with them during one-on-one scheduled interviews during the Career Transition Showcase on Thursday, Apr. 25. You could walk away with immediate job placement opportunities!

    Register for the Career Transition Program by Friday, Apr. 12 at https://www.ftmeadealliance.org/initiatives/career-transition-program/.

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 15:23
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Fort Meade
    transition assistance
    Howard County
    Anne Arundel County

