Thirty-second spot highlighting the MWR Fun Fest to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Interior Communication Electrician 1st Class Blake A. Kent)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 08:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79861
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110226959.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fun Fest Radio Spot, by PO1 Blake Kent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
