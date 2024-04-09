American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on Laboratory Professional’s Week and how laboratory personal contribute to medical care and the 31st Fighter Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 06:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79858
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110226903.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Radio News
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Laboratory Professional’s Week, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT