Interview with Marlene Hemsley about Fort McCoy History

This is an interview with Wisconsin resident Marlene Hemsley, an 87-year-old who recalled some history about Fort McCoy, Wis., from both the World War II era as well as the during the Korean War. At both times, Fort McCoy, then Camp McCoy, had tens of thousands of Soldiers training at the post for deployment to overseas locations. Hemsley was a local resident who recalled service members staying with their family, and more. (U.S. Army Audio by Christopher Jones/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
