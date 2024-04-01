Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Marlene Hemsley about Fort McCoy History

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Audio by Christopher Jones 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is an interview with Wisconsin resident Marlene Hemsley, an 87-year-old who recalled some history about Fort McCoy, Wis., from both the World War II era as well as the during the Korean War. At both times, Fort McCoy, then Camp McCoy, had tens of thousands of Soldiers training at the post for deployment to overseas locations. Hemsley was a local resident who recalled service members staying with their family, and more. (U.S. Army Audio by Christopher Jones/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 14:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:28:21
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Tomah
    World War II history at Fort McCoy
    remembering Army history

