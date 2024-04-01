Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20 for 20 - Henry Erwin

    F. E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Audio by Glenn Robertson 

    20th Air Force

    In this episode, Command Chief Master Sgt. Rudy Gamez and NAF Historian Jeremy Prichard talk to Henry "Hank" Erwin, retired state senator from Alabama and son of Medal of Honor recipient Henry "Red" Erwin. "Red" earned his Medal of Honor for heroic action while conducting bombing raids over Japan in World War II. In the podcast, they discuss leadership and the lessons learned from his father.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 13:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:23:00
    Location: F. E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
    Medal of Honor
    80th Anniversary
    Twentieth Air Force

