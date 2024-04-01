20 for 20 - Henry Erwin

In this episode, Command Chief Master Sgt. Rudy Gamez and NAF Historian Jeremy Prichard talk to Henry "Hank" Erwin, retired state senator from Alabama and son of Medal of Honor recipient Henry "Red" Erwin. "Red" earned his Medal of Honor for heroic action while conducting bombing raids over Japan in World War II. In the podcast, they discuss leadership and the lessons learned from his father.