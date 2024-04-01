In this episode, Command Chief Master Sgt. Rudy Gamez and NAF Historian Jeremy Prichard talk to Henry "Hank" Erwin, retired state senator from Alabama and son of Medal of Honor recipient Henry "Red" Erwin. "Red" earned his Medal of Honor for heroic action while conducting bombing raids over Japan in World War II. In the podcast, they discuss leadership and the lessons learned from his father.
|04.04.2024
|04.08.2024 13:16
|Newscasts
|79826
|2404/DOD_110222321.mp3
|00:23:00
|2024
|Podcast
|F. E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
This work, 20 for 20 - Henry Erwin, by Glenn Robertson, identified by DVIDS
