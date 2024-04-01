NEWS IN ONE April 08, 2024

U.S. Airmen and French soldiers repaired a damaged airfield at a former NATO base in Grostenquin, France, during Exercise Razorback, March 20, through April 5, 2024. Airmen from Ramstein and Spangdahlem Air Bases trained with the French 25th Air Engineer Regiment to fix runways and flex the Agile Combat Employment concept. USAFE-AFAFRICA pavements engineer, Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Toll says Exercise Razorback gives Airmen valuable experience working with a NATO ally. (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)
