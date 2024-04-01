Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWS IN ONE April 08, 2024

    NEWS IN ONE April 08, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GROSTENQUIN, 57, FRANCE

    03.29.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Airmen and French soldiers repaired a damaged airfield at a former NATO base in Grostenquin, France, during Exercise Razorback, March 20, through April 5, 2024. Airmen from Ramstein and Spangdahlem Air Bases trained with the French 25th Air Engineer Regiment to fix runways and flex the Agile Combat Employment concept. USAFE-AFAFRICA pavements engineer, Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Toll says Exercise Razorback gives Airmen valuable experience working with a NATO ally. (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 08:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79823
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110222136.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GROSTENQUIN, 57, FR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWS IN ONE April 08, 2024, by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    France
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    Ramstein Air Base
    Civi Engineer Squadron
    USAFE - AFAFRICA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT