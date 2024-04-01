Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Gold Star Spouse Day and Air Force Assistance Fund

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.08.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Col. Reid Furman, the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, talks about the importance of supporting Gold Star family members, on April 4, 2024. Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Otis Jones, the 86th Airlift Wing commander, highlight the Air Force Assistance Fund, on April 5, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 04:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79821
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110221904.mp3
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Gold Star Spouse Day and Air Force Assistance Fund, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Gold Star
    86 AW
    AFAF
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    USAG-RP

