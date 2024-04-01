KMC Update - Gold Star Spouse Day and Air Force Assistance Fund

Col. Reid Furman, the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, talks about the importance of supporting Gold Star family members, on April 4, 2024. Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Otis Jones, the 86th Airlift Wing commander, highlight the Air Force Assistance Fund, on April 5, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez)
