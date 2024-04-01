KMC Update - DeCA Bagless Initiative and NAF Hiring Fair

The Defense Commissary Agency announced plans to ban bags from overseas commissaries beginning with locations in Guam and Hawaii. The 86th Force Support Squadron from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, also publicized a job fair slated for April 11, 2024, at the base's Officers' Club. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 06:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79807
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110221495.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
