    KMC Update - DeCA Bagless Initiative and NAF Hiring Fair

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.08.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Defense Commissary Agency announced plans to ban bags from overseas commissaries beginning with locations in Guam and Hawaii. The 86th Force Support Squadron from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, also publicized a job fair slated for April 11, 2024, at the base's Officers' Club. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 06:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79807
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110221495.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - DeCA Bagless Initiative and NAF Hiring Fair, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    NAF
    Defense Commissary Agency
    Commissaries
    Hiring Fair

