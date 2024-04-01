CREDO Facilitator came in to talk about ASSIST and Selfcare classes as well as Married couple retreats
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 06:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79805
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110221477.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Rota Newscast, CREDO updates, by PO2 Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
