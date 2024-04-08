On this Pacific Pulse: USINDOPACOM representatives meet with their Chinese counterparts at the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement Working Group in Hawaii, B-52 Stratofortress returned home to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana after completing a BTF deployment in Diego Garcia, MV-22 Ospreys have returned to flying after Naval Air Systems Command deemed the aircraft safe to fly based on a data driven approach that prioritized flight worthiness and safety.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 01:41
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|79799
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110221252.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: April 08, 2024, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT