Pacific Pulse: April 08, 2024

On this Pacific Pulse: USINDOPACOM representatives meet with their Chinese counterparts at the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement Working Group in Hawaii, B-52 Stratofortress returned home to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana after completing a BTF deployment in Diego Garcia, MV-22 Ospreys have returned to flying after Naval Air Systems Command deemed the aircraft safe to fly based on a data driven approach that prioritized flight worthiness and safety.