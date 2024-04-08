Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: April 08, 2024

    Pacific Pulse: April 08, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.07.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: USINDOPACOM representatives meet with their Chinese counterparts at the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement Working Group in Hawaii, B-52 Stratofortress returned home to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana after completing a BTF deployment in Diego Garcia, MV-22 Ospreys have returned to flying after Naval Air Systems Command deemed the aircraft safe to fly based on a data driven approach that prioritized flight worthiness and safety.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 01:41
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 79799
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110221252.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: April 08, 2024, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MV-22 Osprey
    USINDOPACOM
    B-53 Stratofortress

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT