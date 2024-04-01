American Forces Network Incirlik reports on the Department of the Air Force's latest incentive pay program for Airmen stationed at installations with extreme cold weather on April 5, 2024, at Incirlik AB, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Senior Airman Isabell Nutt)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 01:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79798
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110221214.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: New DAF Incentive Pay, by SrA Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
