    Red Cross-Dental Program

    ITALY

    04.05.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 5, 2024) Radio spot promotes how service members can sign up for the Dental Assistant Program offered through the Red Cross on Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for all military and DoD personnel (and their families) assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 12:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79796
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110220372.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Cross-Dental Program, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Red Cross
    Dental
    spot
    NASSIG

