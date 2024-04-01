NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 5, 2024) Radio spot promotes how service members can sign up for the Dental Assistant Program offered through the Red Cross on Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for all military and DoD personnel (and their families) assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2024 12:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79796
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110220372.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|IT
This work, Red Cross-Dental Program, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
