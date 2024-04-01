Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afternoon Buzz with DJ Dandy B

    Afternoon Buzz with DJ Dandy B

    ITALY

    04.02.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 2, 2024) An hour of scoped radio cut highlights a DJ’s skills, show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution of their show. Music and advertisement were edited out to focus solely on the DJ’s performance. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 12:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79795
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110220367.mp3
    Length: 00:09:25
    Year 2024
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afternoon Buzz with DJ Dandy B, by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Sigonella
    Scoped Hour

