    The Seagull - Ep 028 - Apr 2024

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this month's program we hear from three individual shops about their duties and responsibilities in our AFSC Spotlight series. We get a clip from our most recent Chevrons episode with Chaplain Yi and we get a refresher on motorcycle safety. First though, we hear from 102nd Mission Support Group Deputy Commander, Lt. Col. Beth Crouch as she tells us about the Month of the Military Child.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 12:59
    Category: Newscasts
    motorcycle safety
    command message
    chevrons
    AFSC Spotlight

