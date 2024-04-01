The Seagull - Ep 028 - Apr 2024

In this month's program we hear from three individual shops about their duties and responsibilities in our AFSC Spotlight series. We get a clip from our most recent Chevrons episode with Chaplain Yi and we get a refresher on motorcycle safety. First though, we hear from 102nd Mission Support Group Deputy Commander, Lt. Col. Beth Crouch as she tells us about the Month of the Military Child.