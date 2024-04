Marine Minute: 12-24 (Audio Version)

WELCOME, I’M LCPL SAMANTHA POLLICH WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



U.S. MARINES WITH MARINE LIGHT ATTACK HELICOPTER SQUADRON 167 CONDUCTED PRECISION-GUIDED MUNITIONS DELIVERY TO FAMILIARIZE DESIGNATED PILOTS AND ORDNANCE PERSONNEL WITH PROPER PROCEDURES FOR FIRING AND HANDLING MULTIPLE ORDNANCE TYPES OFF THE COAST OF NORTH CAROLINA ON MARCH 26TH, 2024. THE LIVE-FIRE TRAINING ALLOWED HMLA-167 TO ENHANCE INTEGRATION WITH THE JOINT FORCE WHILE SIMULATING AVIATION OPERATIONS IN MARITIME-SURFACE WARFARE.



OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK, WAS TAKEN BY SSGT. DAISHA RAMIREZ, FEATURING U.S MARINE CORPS CAPT. JOSHUA CORBETT, A U.S. NAVAL AVIATOR WITH THE AV-8B FLEET REPLACEMENT DETACHMENT CONDUCTING PREFLIGHT AT MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, MARCH 27, 2024. CORBETT IS ONE OF TWO REMAINING MARINES TO PILOT THE AV-8B HARRIER II JET AS THE MARINE CORPS TRANSITIONS TO THE F-35 LIGHTLING II JET.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES, VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES. SEMPER FI.