    Fox Chatter - Episode 7

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Audio by Capt. Lisa Allen 

    169th Fighter Wing

    April 2024 Edition of Fox Chatter featuring Staff Sgt. Mitch Dunkin from the 169th Intelligence Squadron and fighter wing updates from Col. Michael Ferrario to include Public Affairs winners of the Morrell Media Awards.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 09:28
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 79786
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110217639.mp3
    Length: 00:21:34
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire JNGB
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    169th Intelligence Squadron

