    Military Child Bowling Special

    CUBA

    04.05.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Fowler 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    240405-N-DO281-1001 - A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the month of the military child bowling special put on by MWR. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 09:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79785
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110217531.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2024
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Child Bowling Special, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWR
    Radio GTMO
    NAS Guantanamo Bay
    Radio Spot

