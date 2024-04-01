240405-N-DO281-1001 - A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the month of the military child bowling special put on by MWR. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 09:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79785
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110217531.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Child Bowling Special, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT