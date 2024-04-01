NAPLES, Italy (April 4, 2024) Radio news covering Delbert D. Black Highway Dedication and the first MQ-4C Triton arrived at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella. Includes audio of Black's nephew, retired air force Colonel Gary Wallace. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)
This work, Radio News, by PO1 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
