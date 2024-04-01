American Forces Network Incirlik reports on the latest Incirlik Air Base's Titan Tuesday on April 5, 2024, at Incirlik AB, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 06:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79774
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110217233.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Titan Tuesday, TSgt Just Chung, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
