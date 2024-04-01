Radio spot created March 14, 2024, advertising Military Family Readiness event, Osan's Got Talent slated to take place at the Osan Officers' Club on Osan Air Base, South Korea, May 18, 2024. The event is held annually for military families and friends to cheer on their favorite contestants as they performed magic acts, sang, and danced the night away. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 22:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79760
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110216755.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan's Got Talent, by SrA Cameron Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
