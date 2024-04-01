On this quarterly installment of the Fencepost podcast, Specialist Chasity Williams interviews Colonel John Fuchko III, commander of the 122nd Regional Training Institute and president of Dalton State College about educational opportunities and benefits for Georgia National Guardsmen.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 12:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79754
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110215367.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:58
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Benefits of Education, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT