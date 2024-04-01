Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Benefits of Education

    GA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    Georgia National Guard

    On this quarterly installment of the Fencepost podcast, Specialist Chasity Williams interviews Colonel John Fuchko III, commander of the 122nd Regional Training Institute and president of Dalton State College about educational opportunities and benefits for Georgia National Guardsmen.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 12:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79754
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110215367.mp3
    Length: 00:26:58
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Benefits of Education, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia
    Podcast
    Education
    Army
    National Guard

