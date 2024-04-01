Radio interview featuring Amber Lawson, star of Crowns and Capes live performance group for military children. Discussions include their scheduled live performance and Superhero 5K Run. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 05:29
Category:
|Newscasts
Audio ID:
|79751
Filename:
|2404/DOD_110214839.mp3
Length:
|00:17:00
Year
|2024
Genre
|Interview
Location:
|BH
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Bahrain - Crowns & Capes Interview, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
