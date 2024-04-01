Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 188th Wing Podcast - Ep. 6

    The 188th Wing Podcast - Ep. 6

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Audio by Master Sgt. Chauncey Reed 

    188th Wing

    In this episode of the 188th Wing Podcast, join us as we delve into the world of fitness, nutrition, and overall wellness with our special guests MSgt Caressa Corbit, MSgt Rachel Ponder, and SSgt Leaneah Walter. As members of the military community, staying in top physical and mental shape is essential. From discussing the importance of consistent fitness training to the significance of eating a balanced diet, our guests provide valuable insights and practical tips for listeners looking to improve their overall health and well-being. They emphasize the interconnectedness of fitness, nutrition, and holistic wellness, highlighting how prioritizing self-care and healthy habits can positively impact every aspect of our lives.
    Tune in to the 188th Wing Podcast and embark on a journey toward reaching new heights in your health and wellness journey.

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 19:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:55:51
    Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 188th Wing Podcast - Ep. 6, by MSgt Chauncey Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Arkansas National Guard
    Arkansas
    188th Wing
    Fort Smith Ark.

