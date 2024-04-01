Corps Talk: Legacy of Continued Improvement (S04, E06)

Have you been wondering what steps the government and our community are actually taking to address climate and environmental changes?



In this episode of Corps Talk, hosts James Walker and Maj. Tony Funkhouser meet with Dr. Russ Burke (Environmental Biologist and Professor at Christopher Newport University), David Schulte (USACE Biologist and Project Planner), and Heather Lockwood (USACE Biologist and Project Manager) discuss some of the history, lessons learned, and successes associated with oyster population restoration efforts.



Highlighting improved water quality conditions within Chesapeake Bay tributaries, they discuss the vital roles played by local, federal, and non-profit organizations in ecosystem restoration initiatives such as the Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Project. This comprehensive effort, led by USACE biologist Heather Lockwood, aims to "turn back the clock" for wetlands, aquatic vegetation, and oyster reefs, contributing to a healthier ecosystem which everyone can enjoy.



Watch this video to learn more about how the success of these projects will have a lasting impact on the Chesapeake Bay's wildlife, recreation opportunities, and local commerce, particularly for businesses that harvest fish, oysters, and other sea creatures.



For more information about the Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Project, visit: https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/LynnhavenEco/