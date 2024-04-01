Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps Talk: Legacy of Continued Improvement (S04, E06)

    VIRGINIA BEACH, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Audio by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    Have you been wondering what steps the government and our community are actually taking to address climate and environmental changes?

    In this episode of Corps Talk, hosts James Walker and Maj. Tony Funkhouser meet with Dr. Russ Burke (Environmental Biologist and Professor at Christopher Newport University), David Schulte (USACE Biologist and Project Planner), and Heather Lockwood (USACE Biologist and Project Manager) discuss some of the history, lessons learned, and successes associated with oyster population restoration efforts.

    Highlighting improved water quality conditions within Chesapeake Bay tributaries, they discuss the vital roles played by local, federal, and non-profit organizations in ecosystem restoration initiatives such as the Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Project. This comprehensive effort, led by USACE biologist Heather Lockwood, aims to "turn back the clock" for wetlands, aquatic vegetation, and oyster reefs, contributing to a healthier ecosystem which everyone can enjoy.

    Watch this video to learn more about how the success of these projects will have a lasting impact on the Chesapeake Bay's wildlife, recreation opportunities, and local commerce, particularly for businesses that harvest fish, oysters, and other sea creatures.

    For more information about the Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Project, visit: https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/LynnhavenEco/

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 17:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79738
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110213939.mp3
    Length: 01:20:17
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, US
    USACE
    Engineer
    podcast
    Biologist
    Ecosystem Restoration
    Oyster

