Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 8 Brig. Gen. Russell Driggers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/79734" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

We sit down with Brig. Gen. Russell Driggers, the commander of the 502nd Airbase Wing and Joint Base San Antonio, for some insight on the intricacies and challenges of running one of the largest military installations in the country and how the mission of the 433rd Airlift Wing fits into the bigger picture at JBSA. Plus, Brig. Gen. Driggers shares some lessons learned and advice from his almost 30 years of service in the Air Force.