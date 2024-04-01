Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 8 Brig. Gen. Russell Driggers

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Audio by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    We sit down with Brig. Gen. Russell Driggers, the commander of the 502nd Airbase Wing and Joint Base San Antonio, for some insight on the intricacies and challenges of running one of the largest military installations in the country and how the mission of the 433rd Airlift Wing fits into the bigger picture at JBSA. Plus, Brig. Gen. Driggers shares some lessons learned and advice from his almost 30 years of service in the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 14:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79734
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110213591.mp3
    Length: 00:30:38
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 8 Brig. Gen. Russell Driggers, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    502nd Air Base Wing
    433rd Airlift Wing
    Joint Base San Anotonio
    Alamo Wing

