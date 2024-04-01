Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 8 Brig. Gen. Russell Driggers

We sit down with Brig. Gen. Russell Driggers, the commander of the 502nd Airbase Wing and Joint Base San Antonio, for some insight on the intricacies and challenges of running one of the largest military installations in the country and how the mission of the 433rd Airlift Wing fits into the bigger picture at JBSA. Plus, Brig. Gen. Driggers shares some lessons learned and advice from his almost 30 years of service in the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 14:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79734
|Length:
|00:30:38
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
