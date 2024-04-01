U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosts the 2024 Freedom Run at the Wiesbaden Sports and Fitness Center in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio spot was recorded and produced at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, April, 3, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 08:45
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|79728
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110212982.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Sgt. Austin Baker
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Freedom Run radio spot, by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT